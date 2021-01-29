Jeezy Calls the 3 Weeks Fiancée Jeannie Mai Couldn’t Talk the "Most Peaceful Time of Quarantine"

Watch : Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit "DWTS"

Jeezy has all the jokes for his fiancée.

During the Friday, Jan. 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jeannie Mai updated guest host Mario Lopez on her recovery since undergoing emergency surgery. She especially noted what the "Put On" rapper enjoyed during her recuperation period while she was required not to speak.

"Jay said—my fiancé Jay—said it was the most peaceful time of the whole quarantine," she said with a laugh. "My plants grew more flourishing. It was a moment, man."

The Dancing with the Stars contestant shared more details about her thoughts following her surgery, including taking her cleanliness habits more seriously.

"I have to be honest with you, I really learned about being sanitary about masks, too. I never really thought about laundering my masks as often as you should," she said. "I turned into an epiglottitis case, which only happens to 20,000 people a year. I was one of them. And it really taught me that you cannot take tomorrow for granted. You never know. One day I was talking, the next day I was having emergency surgery."