Rachel Brosnahan Is Such a Mood in This Marvelous Mrs. Maisel On-Set Pic

On Friday, Jan. 29, Rachel Brosnahan took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Prime Video comedy began filming its latest season in New York City this month and appears to be following the COVID-19 production protocols.

How do we know this? Well, in Brosnahan's latest upload, she's seen holding a clear umbrella that's been modified to keep germs at bay. Not to mention, her co-star Kevin Pollak, who plays Moishe Maisel, is spotted sitting six feet away and wearing a mask.

Brosnahan hilariously captioned the photo, "Sunday In The Park With Covid." If you squint, it does look like a Georges Seurat painting.

And it seems we aren't the only ones appreciating the Emmy-winning actress' update from set. Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy commented, "Nailed it." Broadway's Stephanie J. Block also chimed in, "A beauty and her bubble."

Even actor Zachary Levi, who appeared in season two of Mrs. Maisel, joked that filming looked "fun." What a mood, right?