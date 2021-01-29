Zendaya Reveals Why She Likes to Give Herself a "Little Space" From Social Media

Watch : Zendaya Tells Why She's Ready for More Adult Roles

Zendaya is doing her part to make sure social media stays authentic.

With more than 85 million followers on Instagram alone, the former Disney Channel star has developed a large and loyal fan base. And according to the 24-year-old actress, she's the only one logging in and interacting with those followers.

"I'm very, very particular about my Instagram so nobody has access to it other than me," Zendaya revealed on The HFPA in Conversation podcast. "I think it's important to a degree to be honest with that stuff."

And compared to other A-list celebrities in Hollywood, Zendaya isn't one to post every day. Instead, she explained her limits when it comes to social media.

"I was far more active when I was younger, but overtime I think I just—it's not that I hate it or anything—but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much," she explained on the Jan. 29 episode. "My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too."