Kelly Ripa's 2001 Family Photos Prove She and Mark Consuelos Are Aging Backwards

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacay Photo

Time sure does fly!

In a Jan. 28 Throwback Thursday post, Kelly Ripa shared family vacation photos from 20 years ago. One of the sweet snapshots showed her husband Mark Consuelos holding a smiling baby Lola Consuelos in the pool while another showed Kelly cradling their daughter as a young Michael Consuelos beamed at his little sister. Today, Lola is 19 years old, Michael is 23 years old and their brother Joaquin Consuelos is 17 years old.

"#tbt," the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host captioned images of their getaway. "2001 Babies with their babies."

The pictures certainly brought back fond memories for the couple. "I love these pics so much!!!" the Riverdale actor commented, to which his wife replied, "I wish we could go back in time for like a minute."

While their kids have grown up, 50-year-old Mark has stayed the same. Literally. As one commenter asked, "Soooo Mark just doesn't age?" And no, no he does not. As Kelly replied, "Nope. It's very irritating."