12 Valentine's Day Gifts for Bridgerton Fans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
According to Lady Whistledown, Valentine's Day is just around the corner!
Whether you're single or being courted, Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to treat yourself and show the ones you love how much they mean to you. And with the recent success of Netflix's period piece Bridgerton, there's a good chance your valentine is obsessed with the show. So why not give them a gift that is fit for Daphne Bridgerton or the Duke of Hastings!
From chic headbands and Duke of Hastings coffee mugs to show-inspired candles and calendars, we've rounded up 12 gifts that any Bridgerton fan will adore.
See below for our complete Bridgerton Valentine's Day Gift Guide!
Bianca Bow Headband
Extravagant headpieces and bows were a staple on the show! Although a feather crown would be a nice gift, your Valentine can rock this bow headband on the daily.
Bridgerton Future Duchess of Hastings Mug
Who didn't develop a crush on the Duke of Hastings while watching Bridgerton! Now every morning you can manifest marrying a Duke as you sip your coffee or tea.
Bridgerton Book 1: The Duke and I by Julia Quinn
Read the book that started it all and see what was left out of the show! Even better, give this book to someone who hasn't watched the Netflix series yet.
Luxe Cage Sphere Clutch Bag with Embellishment
With a spherical cage design, this bag will serve as the perfect accessory to bring with you to your next ball or fancy event.
Penelope Feathertop and Eloise Bridgerton Characters Illustration Zipper Pouch
Penelope and Eloise are icons! Gift your best friend this adorable pouch so they can take all their essentials with them when they're looking to figure out who the town gossip is.
Bridgertonian Calendar 2021 Poster
Count down the days until Bridgerton Season 2 with this illustrated calendar!
Supernova Necklace
While we couldn't track down the exact diamond necklace Prince Friedrich gifted Daphne, this gorgeous necklace is close and probably far less expensive to give to your Valentine!
Burning for you - Simon and Daphne Bridgerton Netflix Quote Sticker
Deck out your laptop, notebook or phone with this Bridgerton-inspired sticker! And it's so fitting to slip in a Valentine's Day card for that special someone.
Bridgerton Classic Vintage Tee
Relive the iconic scene with this vintage-inspired tee! You can also customize the print to fit a hoodie, tank or V-Neck tee.
Lovingly Lace Gloves
To be honest, bringing back the glove trend in 2021 doesn't sound crazy. These chic lace gloves will certainly elevate any outfit!
Mentally Dating Duke Of Hashtings Bridgerton Crewneck Sweatshirt
Whether you're taken or single, this sweatshirt will show everyone where your mind is at. And we don't blame you, we're obsessed with the duke, too!
The Daphne to My Simon Candle
Give this hand-poured soy blend candle to your bf or bff to show them how much you love them! And you can choose from four different scents: Memories of Camp, Cinnamon Swirl, Vanilla Hazelnut Coffee and Sugar Cookie.