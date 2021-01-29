The Weeknd Reveals He Spent $7 Million of His Own Money on 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter

The Weeknd isn't cutting any corners when it comes to putting on a sensational Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to him, all the work is worth it.

On Feb. 7, the "I Can't Feel My Face" artist is heading to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to perform for a limited crowd. Millions more, of course, will be watching from home, and the singer wanted to make sure that his performance was truly show-stopping this time around. In fact, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, decided to put his money where his mouth is...$7 million dollars worth of money, that is.

In a new interview with Billboard, the 30 year old said that while the Super Bowl ordinarily covers all production cost of the show, he wanted to make his performance extra special.

He told the outlet, "We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."