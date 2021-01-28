Celebrate Lunar New Year With These 14 Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's almost time to celebrate the Lunar New Year!
In honor of the beginning of the calendar year that follows the cycles of the moon, we scoured the internet for the best gifts to give to your loved ones. And don't forget to treat yourself!
From Asian-American owned brands to limited edition designer collections to decoration kits, we've handpicked 14 things you and your loved ones celebrating Lunar New Year will appreciate.
For our complete gift guide, keep scrolling!
8 Piece Chinese New Year Paper Dragon Decoration Set
This paper dragon kit is a great way to keep kids entertained during Lunar New Year celebrations. And they make great decor!
Gucci Lunar New Year Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick
Paint the town red with this fiery lipstick shade! Not only is the lipstick color beautiful, the holder is a work of art on its own.
Lady M Confections Lunar New Year Gift Set
The iconic Japanese-French bakery is now on Goldbelly! Gift your loved ones with this beautifully crafted gift set filled with yummy treats like lucky tangerine gummies and prosperity pink almonds.
Pink Moon Over the Moon Duo
Pink Moon is an Asian-American owned beauty brand that has the best self-care products! This set includes a rose quartz gua sha tool and facial oil to help you get glowing, hydrated and toned skin.
Barbie Signature Lunar New Year Doll
This beautiful doll makes for one memorable gift and collector's item! We love Barbie's red satin cheongsam.
Hourglass Lunar New Year At Night Lip & Cheek Duo
Get ready for your celebration with this lip and cheek duo! We love this set because you can easily keep it in a small bag for touchups.
Sugarfina Lunar New Year Set of 3 Candy Cubes
Treat yourself and loved ones to this delicious set that includes peach tea bears, lotus flower lychee-flavored gummies and chocolate orange peels!
New Year New Me Candle
Set your intentions for the new year with this candle! You can choose from two scents: Mango Guava and Bergamot, Green Grass & Tonka bean.
Socially Distanced Photo Shoot
Enjoy a free socially distanced outdoor session with a photographer in your area and just pay for the photos you like. Shoott is also another Asian-American owned business, and they work with 513 photographers around the country and of this group, 65% are women. 34% are photographers of color and 25% of that group are women of color.
Chinese New Year Decoration Set for 2021 Spring Festival
Cover your home with these festive decorations! This set includes 25 pieces that will help you get ready for the New Year in style.
Mickey Mouse Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Lunar New Year 2021
Direct from the Disneyland Resort, this spirit jersey features a puff ink Disneyland logo with an Ox and Lunar New Year graphics on the back.
Supernal Cosmic Glow Oil
Through Supernal, a clean and luxurious skincare line, founder Melissa Medvedich is honoring her Chinese heritage. This glow-inducing oil is packed with transformative ingredients like Vitamin C and Omegas 3, 6, and 9, which will help with boosting hydration and calming irritated skin.
Define Jacket Lunar New Year
Lululemon's best-selling jacket now comes in a beautiful red hue! Wear it running, walking or post-workout for ultimate warmth and comfort.
Inner Clarity Cleanser
Strange Bird is plant-powered, crystal-charged beauty and wellness brand founded by Tina Chow Rudolf, an Asian-American life coach and reiki expert. With key ingredients like goji berry, ginseng and ginger, this vegan cleanser will help remove impurities and prevent breakouts.