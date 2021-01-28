Watch the Juicy New Trailer for Good Trouble Season 3

It's time to face the music in Good Trouble season three.
The Freeform drama and Fosters spinoff returns in less than a month and E! News has an exclusive first look at the new trailer. As usual, there's a lot going on.
Season two of Good Trouble ended with a lot of relationships in the balance and the trailer gives some hints about what's to come, good and bad. Callie (Maia Mitchell) chose her morals and the Legal Aid tenants over her boyfriend Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), and in the trailer she tells Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) "it's over."
Mariana, having just hooked up with Evan (T.J. Linnard) after learning that her boyfriend Raj (Dhruv Uday Singh) might have slept with her roommate Isabella (Priscilla Quintana), now appears to be literally stuck between the two men.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Dennis (Josh Pence) and Davia (Emma Hunton) don't look to be in quite the post-kiss bliss fans were hoping for while Malika (Zuri Adele) and her fight for justice lands her in jail. Plus, Alice (Sherry Cola) unleashes some frustrations, hook ups abound and new season three guest star Constance Zimmer makes a brief appearance.
You can watch it above!
As always, even the song in the trailer has some significance.
The track is a 2017 song called "I Give You Power" by Arcade Fire ft. Mavis Staples. It was released on the eve of the 2016 Inauguration and was made as a protest song. Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler opened up about the song to NME after its release.
"I talked to Mavis last night and she said, ‘Now more than ever we have to come together and hold onto each other,'" he told the site. "For us it's a feeling of solidarity—to not feel powerless and focus on what we can do as individuals and try to do our part."
Sounds like the perfect song for a show called Good Trouble.
Good Trouble season three premieres Feb. 17 on Freeform.