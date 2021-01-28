Gigi Hadid Rocks a Crop Top as She Gets Back to Her "9-5" After Giving Birth

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Gigi Hadid is a new mama back on her work grind.

Four months after giving birth to her baby girl, Khai, the 25-year-old supermodel is back in the swing of "workin 9-5," as she proclaimed in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 28. In the selfies Hadid shared, she posed in a Jacquemus collared cropped shirt that bared her stomach as her wavy hair hung down to her navel.

Given her caption, famous friends and fans commented with lyrics to Dolly Parton's famed "9 to 5" along with praise for the new parent. "Khai's mom," one comment read. Another complimented, "You look amazing."

Over on her Instagram Story, Hadid told fans it's the "first @maybelline day of the year," suggesting she's doing promotion for the brand. The runway star became a face of Maybelline in 2015.

It was just over a year ago that the first-time mom was on the runway at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris for Jacquemus—and unknowingly pregnant.