Khloe Kardashian Is Ready for Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season First Look

It's the beginning of the end.

Nobody—not even the Kardashian-Jenner family themselves—is prepared for the emotional rollercoaster that will be the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It all kicks off Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., and while that might seem like a long time to wait for the return of Health Nut salads, Kourtney Kardashian's genius one-liners and the occasional sisterly spat, don't worry, because E! News is bringing you a sneak peek of the final episodes right now.

Fair warning, though: You will need Kleenex.

The above clip looks back at iconic KUWTK memories—from "Don't be f--king rude!" to Kim Kardashian taking selfies while Khloe Kardashian's on her way to jail—while also teasing what are sure to become life-changing moments.

One of these involves Khloe and Tristan Thompson. Fans have watched the couple face more than their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but through it all, they've remained the best parents they can be to two-year-old True Thompson.