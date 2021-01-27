Allow These Shadow and Bone Pics to Get You Excited For Your Next Netflix Binge

BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse novels are getting the Netflix treatment.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the streaming service offered a glimpse into their TV adaptation of Bardugo's fantasy-adventure books, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. In addition to sharing several photos from the highly anticipated adaptation, aptly titled Shadow and Bone, Netflix also confirmed the series' April 23 premiere date.

Netflix described the show as: "In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive."

The show stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux. And, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Heisserer said the new pictures offered "a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books."

He continued, "We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. You're immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it's our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show."

We have a feeling that fans of the books are marking their calendars as we speak!

For a closer look at Netflix's Shadow and Bone, scroll through the images below.

Introducing Alina Starkov

Actress Jessie Mei Li portrays Alina Starkov in Netflix's Shadow and Bone.

Alina & Mal

Alina (Li) beams as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev (Archie Renaux) puts an arm around her.

Mal in Action

Mal (Renaux) is ready for action in this Shadow and Bone shot.

Meeting General Kirigan/The Darkling

A sneak peek of General Kirigan/The Darkling (played by Ben Barnes).

Stoic & Striking

Amita Suman looks fierce as Inej Ghafa.

Embracing the Cold

Nina (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman) face the cold in this Shadow and Bone snap.

The Crew

Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), Inej Ghafa (Suman) and Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) are pictured together.

Shadow and Bone premieres Friday, Apr. 23 on Netflix.

