Look Back at Halsey's Star-Studded Dating History as She Prepares for Motherhood

Watch : Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Everything happens for a reason, and Halsey's pregnancy is proof of that.

Over the years, the 26-year-old singer has opened up her heart to a handful of famous artists, including G-Eazy, The 1975's Matt Healy and Yungblud. While Halsey's fans got some epic breakup music out of her heartbreak, it seems fate had bigger plans in mind for the About Face makeup guru.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Halsey revealed the ultimate surprise, posting photos of an adorable maternity shoot to her Instagram. The "Without me" singer captioned the pics of herself cradling her baby bump, "surprise!"

It was later revealed that she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, who commented on the announcement, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness [two red heart emojis]," to which she replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Alev's words of adoration confirmed the dating rumors that first sparked when the pair was first spotted together in October 2020.