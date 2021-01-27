Tidying Up's Marie Kondo Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

Marie Kondo is sparking joy!

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Tidying Up star announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara.

"I have some news!" Marie shared with her 3.9 million followers. "Another bundle of joy on the way."

While many fans were first introduced to Marie through her best-selling book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the 36-year-old organizing consultant developed an even larger following once her Netflix series Tidying Up premiered in 2019.

Since then, she has continued to offer useful tips to keeping any home or space clean with or without kids nearby.

"When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn't tidy my home exactly the way I wanted," Marie previously wrote on her KonMari blog. "Then, after having my second child, I didn't even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house!"