Tidying Up's Marie Kondo Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Marie Kondo is sparking joy!
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Tidying Up star announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara.
"I have some news!" Marie shared with her 3.9 million followers. "Another bundle of joy on the way."
While many fans were first introduced to Marie through her best-selling book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the 36-year-old organizing consultant developed an even larger following once her Netflix series Tidying Up premiered in 2019.
Since then, she has continued to offer useful tips to keeping any home or space clean with or without kids nearby.
"When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn't tidy my home exactly the way I wanted," Marie previously wrote on her KonMari blog. "Then, after having my second child, I didn't even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house!"
She continued, "Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself. The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home."
While Marie tries to keep her family life private, fans have spotted her husband and two daughters on her Instagram page. From cooking side by side to enjoying a few "snuggles" during quarantine, this crew enjoys spending time together.
But as they continue to spend more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Marie recently shared tips for parents dealing with busy kids in tiny spaces. As it turns out, organizing can be a family event.
As she explained to People, "We make it a daily practice and tidy together at the end of the day."
And when the kids may be misbehaving or having a meltdown, Marie has a strategy.
"I think it's quite natural for kids to have tantrums—when they do, they do!" she explained. "I take the time to listen. Once they've calmed down, I ask them what's bothering them and then, to let them know I understand, I say, ‘So that made you sad,' or ‘That's what you didn't like.' I try to honor their feelings."