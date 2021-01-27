Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Photos From the Hospital

Chelsea Houska is taking a moment to celebrate the life around her.
Just two days after welcoming her fourth child into the world, the former Teen Mom 2 star went to Instagram and shared a brand-new photo with her husband Cole DeBoer and newborn daughter Walker June.
"What a life we have built @coledeboer," she wrote to her followers on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cole later commented, "Beyond Grateful!!"
Earlier this month, Chelsea revealed on the Teen Mom 2 reunion that her due date wasn't until Feb. 16. But based on social media posts, everyone in the family appears to be doing well—including baby Walker.
"Glow bug for a couple days," Chelsea revealed online. "Part of coming a little bit early."
Before announcing her departure from Teen Mom 2 to focus on other adventures, the co-founder of Aubree Says opened up about her expanding family. As she explained to E! News, this pregnancy was different from all the others.
"I thought I was a pro," Chelsea shared back in September 2020. "I thought, ‘Ok, I've had a boy and two girls. I know what this will be like' but this one has definitely been different. I'm definitely more sick. I have acne. I've never had that before during my pregnancy. This one is definitely throwing me for a loop."
Fortunately, the 29-year-old reality star always stayed focused on the positive including her supporting crew at home.
"My family is so fun and funny. I love being around them," Chelsea shared. "I just enjoy having the family, living in the country and being able to go outside and have space. I'm definitely taking more moments to just really soak it in and be appreciative of family and everything we have."
Keep scrolling to see just some of the many family memories Chelsea and Cole have made in recent years.