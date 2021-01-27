Meet Alev Aydin: 5 Things to Know About Pregnant Halsey's Boyfriend

Halsey shocked fans when she announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, Jan. 27, posting a baby bump pic on Instagram and tagging new boyfriend Alev Aydin. But who is he?

The 26-year-old pop star and the 37-year-old screenwriter and producer have only been photographed in public once, last October, while they shopped for art supplies in Los Angeles. However, the two have never confirmed a relationship until now and have also remained so low-key that they never sparked widespread romance rumors. They even got matching tattoos last year, during a Southern California getaway, and that went under the radar.

On Wednesday, Alev confirmed their romance by resharing Halsey's pregnancy announcement on his Instagram Story, adding two red heart emojis. He also commented on her post, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness [two red heart emojis]," to which she responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"