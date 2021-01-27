From Halsey to Beyoncé, See the Most Memorable Pregnancy Announcements of All Time

Bet you didn't see this news coming!
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Halsey shocked fans when she announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with screenwriter Alev Aydin.
While details surrounding her pregnancy remain private for now, the 26-year-old singer expressed her excitement in the comments section. After Alev professed his love for the singer, Halsey replied, "I love you!!! And I love this mini human already!"
Although Halsey's latest Instagram post caught many pop culture fans by surprise, she's not to first star to share similar news in a big way.
Back in February 2017, Beyoncé confirmed she was expecting twins with a photo shoot posted on Instagram. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the Grammy winner and Jay-Z wrote. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
And who can forget when Ed Sheeran skipped Cherry Seaborn's pregnancy announcement and went straight to confirming they are parents.
"A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." the singer wrote in September 2020. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter—Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."
To celebrate Halsey's big news, we're taking a look back at just some of the many memorable pregnancy announcements in and around Hollywood. Keep scrolling for the sweet moments.