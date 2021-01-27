Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

Surprise! Halsey is pregnant!
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the superstar singer took to her Instagram to announce that she's expecting a baby with screenwriter Alev Aydin. In a series of pictures, shot by photographer Sam Dameshek, the 26-year-old star can be seen cradling her baby bump—tagging Alev. "surprise!" she captioned the photo, along with a milk bottle, rainbow and angel emoji.
In the comments of Halsey's post, Alev wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." After seeing the cute note, the "Without Me" singer replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."
Alev also confirmed the news on his social media Wednesday, sharing Halsey's post on his Instagram Story with two heart emojis.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in early January when Halsey posted a photo of him on her Instagram. However, the duo had yet to speak out about their relationship status, until now.
As fans may recall, Halsey—who was previously linked to Yungblud and actor Evan Peters—revealed in 2018 that she's freezing her eggs due to endometriosis. While appearing on an episode of The Doctors, Halsey, who was just 23 at the time, shared, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."
Halsey, who suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015, continued, "When I started touring and playing concerts and traveling, the stress and strain on my body really started to enhance the symptoms and make the experience a little bit worse."
She also reflected on her endometriosis diagnosis, calling it a "bittersweet" moment. "It was the relief of knowing that I wasn't making it all up and I wasn't being sensitive and it wasn't all in my head," Halsey said. "It also kind of sucked to know that I was going to be living with this forever."
A few months after her diagnosis, Halsey discovered she was pregnant. However, as she shared on The Doctors, "Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life for my relationship...The next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."
"The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show," Halsey said. "Realizing in that moment I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease. So I put my foot down and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment."
Halsey added that she underwent surgery and, at the time of the interview, felt "a lot better."