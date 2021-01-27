NSFW! The Bella Twins' & Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelor-Inspired Sex Poems Are a Must-Read

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella Spy on Artem & Baby Matteo

The Bella Twins are taking a nod from The Bachelor.

Remember that group date in which the ladies had to write—and even worse, read aloud—erotic love stories about Matt James? Well, to honor their own men, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, along with Kaitlyn Bristowe, made similar creations.

The former Bachelorette joined the Total Bellas stars on Wednesday, Jan. 27's episode of The Bellas Podcast to talk all things Dancing With the Stars following her winning season with Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, but the trio's conversation eventually wandered into Bachelor Nation territory. Nikki suggested they each perform their own "sex poems," and boy, they did not disappoint.

Kaitlyn, who's dating Jason Tartick, went first and set the bar high: "I had longed for this man since the day of my birth. I dreamt about the condom I would use from my purse. When I touched his peen, I was filled with mirth. I loved the width. I mostly loved the girth. It was the bestest d--k on mother earth."