Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ant Anstead With Instagram Update

Christina Anstead has changed her name back to her maiden moniker on Instagram.
Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed the Flip or Flop star updated her bio to Christina Haack. Although, her handle remains @christinaanstead.
While it's unclear when exactly Christina made the social media move, the observation came amid her divorce from Ant Anstead. As fans may recall, the HGTV celeb filed for divorce from the Wheeler Dealers alum back in November. She announced the split in September after less than two years of marriage.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
But just a few days later, Ant called the breakup "Christina's decision" and wrote he prays it "brings her happiness."
"I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard," he told People, later adding, "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her."
In October, Ant enrolled in a "breakup recovery" course and started focusing on his mental health and physical health. However, he acknowledged that healing wouldn't happen overnight.
"It really is a process," he told the magazine. "And the thing about healing is sometimes you feel like you're making daily progress, and then, from nowhere, your legs get taken out, and you feel like you start again. But I'm certainly making steps towards healing, even if it's really slow."
Christina and Ant share 16-month-old son, Hudson. Ant also has two teenage children, Amelie and Archie, from a previous marriage, and Christina has two kids—Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5—from her marriage to co-star Tarek El Moussa, who she finalized her divorce from in 2018 after announcing their split in 2016.
"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," Christina wrote in part of a September Instagram post. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies—but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing."