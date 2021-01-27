Married at First Sight's Jamie and Beth Found the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Couples

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the season of love and gratitude!

Although Valentine's Day may look a little different this year, Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice are making it a priority to celebrate each other as the romantic holiday approaches.

"He is my biggest cheerleader and always keeps me motivated," Beth exclusively shared with E! News. "He is so encouraging to be around and has really helped me grow in so many ways. He is also the best dog dad ever and that makes me love him so much more."

Jamie added, "I am thankful to have Beth on Valentine's Day because she is so full of energy and that keeps life very fun for me. With everything going on, she keeps me in such a positive place and is always just wanting to have fun with me. I love that about her!"

As the couple prepares to share their life with fans on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, the lovebirds shared a few gift ideas for readers. Start shopping below.