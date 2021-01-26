Brandon Thomas Lee Confronts Alleged Intruder With a Golf Club in Expletive-Filled Video

Watch : A Dramatic Reading of "Unwritten" By "The Hills: New Beginnings" Cast

Brandon Thomas Lee is sharing footage from a tense moment.

The 24-year-old star of The Hills: New Beginnings posted a video to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 25 that shows him engaged in an expletive-filled argument with a man who is standing in front of a parked van. Brandon alleged in the caption that the man had entered his home without permission, leading the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson to pick up a golf club, which can be seen as he holds it in the footage.

"This guy full on BROKE INTO MY HOUSE and then sneaks up on me in my kitchen, starts screaming at me, and after tries to tell me that he thought I was a lawyer he knew," Brandon wrote. "so I had to show him my good ol 7 iron."

During the heated exchange, Brandon told the man, "If you ever come to my house again, I'm going to beat your f--king skull in. What's wrong with you? Get the f--k out here. You f--king just walk into my front door? You don't even know who the f--k I am."