Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Emma Portner After 3 Years of Marriage

It's over for Elliot Page and Emma Portner.

According to court records, the Oscar-nominated star filed for divorce from the professional dancer in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The former couple also confirmed their split in a statement to E! News.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," they said in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

The news comes three years after Page and Portner announced they'd tied the knot in January 2018. They started dating in 2017.

Last month, Portner shared a loving message after Page came out as transgender. "I am so proud of @elliotpage," the Broadway Dance Center teacher wrote on Instagram. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."