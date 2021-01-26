Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Lewis Reveals He Isn't Returning for Season 11

We aren't feeling "pretty, pretty, pretty good" after learning this Curb Your Enthusiasm news.
On Monday, Jan. 25, comedian Richard Lewis announced that he would not be returning to the HBO series for season 11. The 73-year-old actor, who plays an "autobiographical" version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, took to Twitter to announce he was departing from the Larry David-led improvisational comedy due to health reasons.
"What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy," Lewis explained. "Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching...@HBO."
Lewis' role on Curb was recurring, having appeared in 39 episodes over 10 seasons, and his wit has become a staple on the show. In fact, fans were first introduced to Lewis' humor in the pilot episode, which aired in October 2000.
However, the comedian's departure from Curb may not be a permanent one.
In a statement to Variety, Lewis shared, "For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I'm crushed that I won't be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other 'Curb' fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!"
Co-star Cheryl Hines reacted to Lewis' update as she tweeted in response, "Richard!!!! We looooooove you! Feel better! We're going to miss you this season. Season 12 it is!"
Executive producer Robert B. Weide expressed a similar sentiment on social media. He wrote, "It's a lonely set without you, Richie. Definitely calmer, but lonely. Get well, Buddy. Xo"
Curb returned with new episodes in 2017 after initially ending with season eight in 2011. The show certainly still resonates with fans as it was renewed for season 11 last June and was nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in 2020.
We'll be curious to see what Curb is like without Lewis' presence.
Curb Your Enthusiasm airs on HBO.