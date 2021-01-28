What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 30-31

Break out you coziest jammies and start making the popcorn because it's definitely a watch-movies-all-day kind of weekend.
Seriously, we can't think of a better way to close out January—which always feels like the longest month of the year, no?—than by hibernating with nothing but our beloved streaming services to keep us company.
Waiting in your queue this Saturday and Sunday? Justin Timberlake's first starring role in almost four years and a few throwback picks that are celebrating milestone anniversaries, including A Walk to Remember. Plus, Wendy Williams' highly anticipated Lifetime movie is finally upon us, with the host becoming the hottest of topics.
And if you're looking for a series to binge, Netflix is providing a feel-good sports docuseries and we're helping you catch up on all of the Southern Charm drama goin' down recently. It's easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3s. Mm-hmm.
Here's what to watch this weekend, Jan. 30-31...
If You Want to Know How Wendy Wiliams Is Really Doin': No topic is too hot for the opinionated talk show host in her biopic, aptly titled Wendy Williams: The Movie. Not only will the film address her infamous on-air fainting spell in 2017, it will feature her rise to fame as a disk jockey, her divorce from husband Kevin Hunter and her medical issues. The 56-year-old serves as an executive producer on the project, which stars Ciera Payton in the lead role and will be followed by a documentary about Williams, again, aptly titled Wendy Williams: What a Mess. (Where to Watch: premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime)
If J.T. Is Your Forever Crush: Justin Timberlake the actor is back, baby, and—dare we say?—better than ever in Palmer. The "Cry Me a River" singer will definitely make your eyes rain with his performance as a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown after a stint in prison. Attempting to get his life back on track, Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) unexpectedly finds himself taking care of his unique young neighbor who has been abandoned by his mother. June Squibb, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright and newcomer Ryder Allen co-star. (Where to Watch: Apple TV+)
If You Want to Scratch That Nostalgia Itch: Some of our late '90s-early aughts favorites celebrated their anniversaries this week. We took a stroll down memory lane with A Walk to Remember, which came out 19 years ago, and then went to prom with She's All That 22 years ago. Plus, The Wedding Planner, the rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey and caused us to only the eat brown M&M for far too long, just turned 20. Time really is a flat circle. (Where to Watch: A Walk to Remember is available on Netflix, The Wedding Planner is on Hulu and She's All That is streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video)
If You Can't Resist a Feel-Good Sports Story: Fans of Friday Night Lights and Cheer will find themselves rooting for the young athletes in We Are: The Brooklyn Saints. The four-part docuseries follows an inner-city youth football league in Brooklyn, where the team is more like family. Emmy-winning producer and director Rudy Valdez chronicles the stories of the boys, aged 7-13 years old, as well as their coaches and parents in this inspiring series about community and overcoming adversity. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Keep Wondering Who Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll Are: If y'all have been on any social media platform in the last week than you've probably come across at least one of those names in connection to Kristin Cavallari and/or Jay Cutler. For the uninformed, here's a quick descriptor: They are reality stars from Bravo's Southern Charm and have had an on-and-off relationship for two years—one that included LeCroy catching Kroll cheating on her in a threesome, turning on her phone to record every tawdry detail. As they say in the South, bless their hearts. If you want to learn more about the duo, catch up on their drama in seasons six and seven, which just ended its run. (Where to Watch: Peacock and the Bravo TV app)
If You Need Your Cheesy TV Movie Fix: If there's any true constant in this crazy world it's that a Hallmark movie will have a happy ending. And if a travel-averse journalist chasing her dream assignment and a handsome B&B owner with the hopes of serving as a tour guide—the plot of Snowkissed, the network's last New Year New Movies offering—can't find love then who can?! (Where to Watch: premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel)
