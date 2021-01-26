Nikki Bella & Kaitlyn Bristowe Bond Over Clashing With "Super Strict" Artem on DWTS

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella Spy on Artem & Baby Matteo

Artem Chigvintsev doesn't mess around on Dancing With the Stars.

At least, that's what his most recent celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe—and his fiancé Nikki Bella—had to say on the Tuesday, Jan. 26 episode of the Off The Vine podcast, where they hilariously bonded over clashing with the professional dancer during their time on the ABC reality show.

Kaitlyn broached the subject, asking the Total Bellas star: "Tell me, was Artem...Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have, like, a flirty thing?"

As DWTS fans may recall, Kaitlyn and Artem won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 29, approximately three years after he was partnered with Nikki and they took seventh place. The pair has since gotten engaged and welcomed their first child together, but at the time, she was dating John Cena, and when it came to Artem, the duo didn't exactly see eye to eye.

Nikki even recalled one particular instance in which Artem got "super strict" with her in front of the other dancers.