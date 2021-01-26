Why Serena Williams "Never" Thought She’d Let Her Daughter Play Tennis

Watch : Serena Williams Will Play U.S. Open Despite Coronavirus

Is Serena Williams rooting for Alexis Olypmia Ohanian Jr. to become a tennis pro?

Well, not exactly. During the Monday, Jan. 25 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion shared why she let her 3-year-old play tennis during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis," she revealed, "but then I'm just like during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely. And so, like, well—tennis it is."

Host Stephen Colbert then asked the obvious question: "Why wouldn't you want her to play tennis? Is it just all-consuming?"

Serena, who shares Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, agreed and added, "It's stressful. It's a lot of work. It's a huge commitment, and it might be a little dab of pressure. So, like, I wouldn't actually put her in it, but if that was something she wanted to do, I would absolutely be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you should totally do that!' And I would be rooting for her and supporting her, but it wouldn't be the first thing I would do."