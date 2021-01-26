JoJo Siwa Responds to Internet Troll Who Posted Hateful Comment About Her Coming Out

JoJo Siwa isn't about to let the haters rain on her parade.
After the 17-year-old star posted a video to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 23 of herself explaining how happy she feels in light of having recently come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, a social media user commented with a negative reaction.
"My daughter will never watch you again," the individual wrote.
Luckily, JoJo wasn't about to let this response bring her down. "Okay!" the performer simply replied, according to a screenshot posted by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.
Perhaps JoJo's response shouldn't be a major surprise, given that she has been a wellspring of positivity throughout her career and has doubled down on that hopeful disposition in recent days.
After sharing a video to TikTok on Jan. 21 of herself lip-synching to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," which has been embraced as an anthem by the LGBTQ+ community, the Dance Moms alum shared a photo to Instagram the following day of herself wearing a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" T-shirt that she received from a relative.
"I have never, ever, ever been this happy before, and it feels really awesome," the hair bow enthusiast shared in her Jan. 23 video, "and now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy."
She added, "My mom said she's known for the last two years. She's like, 'I just know with you!' Around two years ago, she was like, 'I don't think you only like boys, that's totally OK.' My family is awesome."
In other words, other would-be haters should be advised that JoJo isn't about to be deterred by negativity, and if anything, we could probably all learn a thing or two from her sunny outlook.