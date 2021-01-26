Ryan Reynolds Tweeted a NSFW Take About His 2010 Sesame Street Cameo

Elmo would not approve!
Ryan Reynolds is taking us back to that one time in 2010 when he made a cameo appearance on Sesame Street... with some new commentary.
This week, a fan tweeted about watching the old episode, writing, "Watching a little @sesamestreet with the kiddo, and its an episode with @VancityReynolds and the gang doing an A-Team gag. Its a delight, for both me and the kiddo."
Ryan remembers that moment very clearly, perhaps a little too clearly. He responded by describing the blue A-shaped costume in, uh, graphic detail. Shield your kids' eyes, people!
The Deadpool star responded, "I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me."
This all happened four years before he and Blake Lively welcomed their first daughter. Now, he's dad to James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 16 months.
Ever the jokester, Ryan has offered some more PG-13 commentary in recent months.
Speaking with Stephen Colbert in April 2020, he reflected on his quarantine experience with his daughters, starting with, "This morning, I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."
However, he added, "We're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience, but I'm mostly drinking."
Later, the actor jokingly admitted that both the best and worst parts of the pandemic have been "the incredibly concentrated amount of time I've had with my kids in a time that I'll never get back."
His latest gag is giving a whole new meaning to his role in The Croods.