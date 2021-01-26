The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Shares How His Sobriety Impacted His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

Watch : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette's Zac Clark is continuing to open up about how he includes fiancée Tayshia Adams in his ongoing recovery from addiction.

Zac was a guest on the Whine Down podcast on Sunday, Jan. 24, where he told co-hosts Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin that Tayshia never made him feel like he had to hide what he's been through, despite the fact that she didn't previously have a ton of direct exposure to people who had gone through recovery.

"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind, and she asked all the right questions and some of the ones you hear early on, like 'Can I drink and then kiss you?'" said Zac, who has been sober since August 2011. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're good.'"

The 37-year-old addiction specialist continued, "That was one of the things that I was most attracted to in her is that, not only with me but with a lot of guys there, she was able to take on a lot of s--t, hold space for us. I think you saw there were some guys there who had been through some stuff. I definitely noticed that early on with her."