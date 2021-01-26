Disney Is Updating Controversial Jungle Cruise Ride to Reflect "Rich Diversity of Our World"

Watch : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

The Jungle Cruise, one of Disney's most notorious theme park attractions, is getting a major revamp.

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will both be affected by the changes, which aim to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us," Disney said on Monday, Jan. 25 in an announcement that comes after complaints that the ride, originally built in 1955, is racially insensitive.

In a video posted to the official Disney Parks Blog, Imagineer Kevin Lively described some of the updates to come—including tweaks to the storyline—but Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Chris Beatty outlined the specific push for diversity in an interview with D23.

"This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It's the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way, and at the same time, we're addressing the negative depictions of 'natives,'" Beatty said. "So that's one of the scenes we're going to go in and change."