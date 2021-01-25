Bridgerton Fans Are Calling Out This Modern Mistake in Opening Scene

Watch : "Bridgerton" Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

It's a Bridgerton blooper.

Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted an on-screen slip-up that seemed to give flashbacks to that Game of Thrones coffee cup.

In the first few minutes of episode one, viewers see horse-drawn carriages on a cobblestone road. While these fit right in a series set in the 1800s, the yellow lines marking the street do not. In fact, the Daily Mail reported the yellow line didn't make its debut in the U.K. until the 1950s.

Some social media users were quick to point out the historical inaccuracy. "Oh dear, modern yellow no parking lines on the street in the tv drama 'Bridgerton,'" one commenter tweeted. "I've worked on a few films/tv shows as historical consultant and art department, I remember our lot painting over modern white lines on a street or covering the whole street with earth ;)"

Added another, "Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers..."

Others, however, were willing to overlook the error. As one fan put it, "It's Bridgerton. I can forgive yellow lines ;)."