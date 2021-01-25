Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Silence About New Song "Skin" Amid Joshua Bassett-Olivia Rodrigo Rumors

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter Drops New Song "Skin"

Sabrina Carpenter is finally weighing in on the continued speculation surrounding her newly released single "Skin."

The performer took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 24 to offer clarity about the song that some have assumed is a comment on the rumored love triangle involving herself, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

In the post, Sabrina thanked fans for listening to "Skin," which dropped on Jan. 22, and said she was grateful for those people who "have opened their minds" to the lyrics. This follows widespread chatter on social media that her song was recorded to respond to Olivia's recent smash hit "driver's license."

"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Sabrina shared. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."