Tom Brady Finds Son in Crowd for Emotional Hug to Celebrate His 10th Super Bowl

Watch : Tom Brady Talks Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady continues to prove that he is among the greatest to ever play the game, but he's not forgetting what matters most.

The NFL quarterback is heading to his 10th Super Bowl after leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a hard-fought 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 24. Just after the game had ended, the three-time league MVP was shown on TV as he immediately headed to the stands to find his 13-year-old son, Jack.

"Can I say hi to my son?" the 43-year-old athlete asked security as the teen came running toward the field.

The two enjoyed a tender embrace to celebrate the win, with Tom telling Jack, "Love you, kiddo."

Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, who took to Twitter after the game to congratulate the star on the major accomplishment.

"Could not be more proud @tombrady," the 49-year-old Blue Bloods actress wrote. "said he would do it and he did. Congratulations

@Buccaneers."