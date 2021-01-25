Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Dating After Years of Romance Rumors

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Relax at Kris' Palm Springs Home

UPDATE: E! News is learning more details about why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are clicking romantically.

The pair have been casually dating since around December, and the relationship is building on what had previously created their strong friendship.

"It's been very low-key," an insider explains. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

The source points out that the drummer had been interested for quite some time in kicking things up a notch. As it turns out, his attentiveness as a dad made him quite appealing to the mom of three.

"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," the insider shares. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

______

New couple alert?!

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently spotted hanging out in Palm Springs, Calif. together, the duo immediately sparked romance rumors. And while this isn't the first time they've added fuel to the fire, a source exclusively tells E! News that they are definitely more than friends.

"It's fairly new," the source shares, adding Kourtney and Travis have been dating for "about a month or two."

On Saturday, Jan. 23 the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared behind-the-scenes Instagram images of her relaxing day at her mom, Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Shortly after, the Blink-182 drummer posted similar snapshots that showed the same background and scenery.