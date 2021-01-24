Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Denies Ever Getting Lip Injections

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Pregnancy in "Vogue"

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski says she has never had lip injections, not now, not ever.

The 29-year-old model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, made her comments on her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 22. She wrote, "For anyone saying 'you need to stop w/ the lip injections': I've never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya'll look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!"

"A woman's blood volume increases 50%," she added, "which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy."

The safety of lip injections or other dermal fillers, which are popular with celebrities, during pregnancy has not been established and most doctors advise against getting them if expecting.

In 2018, Ratajkowski, known for her plump pout, even shared a throwback pic of herself from the "summer of 6th grade" with the same luscious lips on her Instagram page.

Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy last October. She is currently in her third trimester.