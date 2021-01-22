Kelly Clarkson Recalls Awkward Chat With Daughter River About Where Babies Come From

Explaining to a child where babies come from and how life starts and ends are rarely easy tasks, as Kelly Clarkson discovered.
On the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Jan. 21, the 38-year-old singer and mother of two recalled an awkward chat with her eldest daughter River Rose Blackstock, who is now 6, and the public awkwardness that followed.
"My daughter became obsessed when she was like 4 years old about where she came from," Kelly said. "And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, 'What is happening?' At 4? I feel like that didn't happen until like 10 for me."
The Voice coach continued, "I wanted her to feel good about like, not dying, or like anything like that, and then also like, 'Well, you were a part of Mommy, so you'll always have me. So even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me, you were in Mommy's tummy, actually. So you were always a part of me. So that will never go away. You're from my body, so you carry Mommy on. So in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I'm a part of you.'"
After their chat, River started applying her newfound knowledge to real-life situations using the kind of generalized thinking and logic that is not uncommon among children.
Kelly said, she "took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, 'So you have a baby in there?' It just doesn't matter who it is, she is just very excited that 'don't worry. If you die, she's still gonna carry you on.'"
"It's, like, 'You missed the- we shouldn't tell people that they're pregnant,'" Kelly said. "Yep, that happened. A lot."
In addition to River, Kelly also shares 4-year-old son Remington Alexander Blackstock with ex Brandon Blackstock, who also has two older children from a previous marriage. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, 44, last June.