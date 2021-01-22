White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Is Drawing Uncanny Comparisons to This Scandal Star

Abby Whelan? Is that you?

As President Joe Biden's press secretary made her grand entrance this week with her first White House briefings, Scandal fans felt like they were experiencing déjà vu.

Viewers of the ABC drama quickly noticed the remarkable resemblance between actual government employee Jen Psaki and the red-headed character Abby Whelan, played by actress Darby Stanchfield on Scandal. Abby likewise served as White House press secretary on the show, until she became the chief of staff to the fictional President Fitzgerald Grant.

As one Twitter user wrote, "Jen Psaki is giving me boring Abby Whelan vibes and I'm LOVING it." Another asked, "Did we get our real life Abby Whelan? Lol."

After all, Abby doesn't have some security clearance. She has all of it.

The cherry on top, however, was when Stanchfield actually responded (in character!) to the comments on Friday, Jan. 22, by offering a hilarious list of pro tips for Psaki, as she steps into her new role.