Jojo Siwa Seemingly Comes Out By Wearing "Best Gay Cousin" T-Shirt

Jojo Siwa seemingly confirms she's coming out after her LGBTQ-positive TikTok videos sparked speculation about her sexuality this week.

Jojo Siwa is letting her actions speak for themselves.

This week, the 17-year-old posted a TikTok video singing to Lady Gaga's hit song "Born This Way." At one point, the teen mouthed the lyrics, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive."

 Her thousands of fans suspected this was Jojo's way of coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. After all, the teen routinely expresses herself through dance and music.

The speculation about her sexuality later went into overdrive when Jojo participated in a video shared by Kent Boyd, a member of the LGBTQ+ TikTok group, Pride House. In the clip, the group and Jojo danced to Paramore's "Ain't It Fun," making special note of the lyrics, "Now, you're one of us."

Though Jojo didn't explicitly say she's coming out, her close friends and family expressed excitement for the teen.

Her brother, Jayden Siwa, commented on her "Born This Way" video, "So happy for you JoJo!! Love you!"

Now, it seems Jojo is confirming that she's coming out.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the YouTuber shared a photo to Twitter, revealing the gift her cousin recently gave her. In the picture, she wears a t-shirt that reads, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

While Jojo doesn't owe her fans an explanation about her sexual identity, the shirt and LGBTQ+-positive videos send a powerful message of inclusivity to those who look up to her.

Many on social media commended the former Dance Moms star for her actions. 

One Twitter user remarked, "ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has .... a queen."

The teen is all about authenticity and being a good role model for her followers. She previously said on E! News' In the Room, "I'm genuine, I am who I am. And, you know, I'm not fake in any which way. I just live my life and that really shows when I'm creating YouTube videos, creating music, whatever I'm doing, it's truly who I am."

She's also a huge fan of Miley Cyrus, who she said is one of her biggest inspirations. "Miley, listen, I'm doing what I'm doing today because of you!" the YouTuber shared.

Jojo also hopes to work with Lady Gaga in the near future. Last August, she tweeted, "@ladygaga I wanna film a YouTube video with you!!! Message me!!"

