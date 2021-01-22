Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Why Bali Body Converted Me To Fake Tanning

This fool-proof self tanning mousse will never leave you streaky and orange.

By Carolin Lehmann 22 Jan, 2021 10:15 PMTags
Bali Body, InstagramInstagram

Self tanners have come a long way from making you look like an oompa loompa. But since I prefer a natural look, I still usually steer clear of them out of fear of a mishap.

Well, now that's all changed thanks to Bali Body. The Australian brand's self tanning mousse is never streaky, smells fresh and clean and doesn't break out my chest or back (I have sensitive skin). 

Why Nothing at the Drugstore Compares To Athena Club Razors

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse

This mousse has chamomile extract, coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract for glowing skin. It's conveniently fast drying.

$30
Ulta
$42
Amazon

I'm naturally quite fair, but the self tanning mousse gives me a glow that never looks fake or orange. The product doesn't have that lasting, cloying self tanner scent either—you know the one I'm talking about. It's hard to tell exactly how long the tan lasts because it fades out so naturally, but I'd say you can expect it to stick around for up to a week.

 The instructions on the bottle are easy to follow, and as long as you buff the product in thoroughly, the application is fool-proof. Try the tools below to help you with this.

B.tan Self Tanner Mitt

Wear a mitt to apply your tanner so that your palms don't give you away. This one is affordable and reviewer-loved.

$6
Amazon

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Back Applicator

Can't reach that last spot on your back? (Same.) Then this is the device for you.

$12
Amazon

Up next, why Sol de Janeiro products have the most addicting scent out there.

