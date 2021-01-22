Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting Kids With Nick Jonas

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Talks Dream Family With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's current labor of love is the new Netflix film The White Tiger, but does she see herself starting a family with her husband Nick Jonas any time soon?

E!'s Victor Cruz got the scoop on Friday, Jan. 22's Daily Pop, asking the actress, singer and film producer about her recent declaration that she wants as many children as it takes for "a cricket team."

"Family is a big part of my life," Priyanka exclusively told E! News. "It's always been a part of my dreams."

Added The Matrix 4 star, "And I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty."

For now, Priyanka is just happy she and Nick have gotten to spend more quality time together than they normally would have pre-pandemic. Though she's been busy filming the romantic comedy Text for You in London, Nick joined her there in November, and a month later, they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.