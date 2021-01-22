Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Fires Back at "Thirst Trap" Comment After Joining Instagram

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is now on Instagram. But you leave her mama out of it.
The 24-year-old model is a brand spokesmodel for Juicy Couture's new collaboration with the underwear brand Parade and in December, an ad showing her modeling black cheeky underpants bearing the Juicy logo was released online. Leon posted it as her first Instagram post on Friday, Jan. 22.
It spurred a flurry of comments, including one from a user who wrote, "Not u thirst trapping.... what would ur mom think ! /s. She responded, "Does you mom know u don't wash ur ass?"
Another person commented, "Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy," referencing Madonna's 2008 album, to which Leon responded with an offensive comment about the user's own mom.
The first user also commented on Leon's second Instagram post, a new video ad she stars in for designer Stella McCartney's Adidas collection. The person wrote, "R MOM IS AN ICON SIS." Leon responded, "So go follow her. It's @madonna btw if u didn't know."
Another user commented, "Hi what's up with your mom's new record deal? Does she have any plans for the next album? Tell us everything please." Leon responded, "What's up with your ugly Ass hair cut?" The person laughed off the insult, writing, "lol sis you didn't have to spill that hard."
"MADONNA IF YOURE SEEING THIS PLEASE CUSS AT ME," another fan wrote. Leon responded, "@punkafka she can't see you dumbass." The person wrote back, "OMG Lourdes Leon called me a dumbass. My coworkers won't believe this tomorrow morning."
"Let's stop mentioning lourdes' mother and talk about how amazing lola is," another user commented. "Welcome baby."
Leon, who goes by the nickname Lola, is Madonna's eldest child. The multi-Grammy-winning pop star is also a parent to Rocco Ritchie, 20; Mercy James, 15; David Banda, 15; and 8-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone.
Leon made her professional modeling debut at age 19 in 2016, when she was and a performing arts student at the University of Michigan. She appeared with silver, lavender-streaked hair in an ad campaign for McCartney's Pop fragrance, along with Amandla Stenberg, singer Grimes and model Kenya Kinski-Jones.
Leon made her runway modeling debut in 2018 at age 21 during New York Fashion Week. She walked the catwalk at Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 show.