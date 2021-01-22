Oxygen's One Deadly Mistake Sneak Peek: Who Killed Indiana College Student Brook Baker?

Who killed Brook Baker?

The 1997 murder of a 19-year-old Vincennes University student is at the center of Oxygen's latest episode of One Deadly Mistake. In the exclusive sneak peek below, officials explore one possible lead after Baker is found stabbed to death in her off-campus apartment in Indiana.

"Investigators decide to work another angle," the narrator explains. "They look into Brook's work as a school reporter and turn up a potentially explosive lead."

According to one woman familiar with the case, Brook was investigating a possible rape that allegedly involved the "highest profile fraternity on campus."

"Brook was working with her on ways to tell her story and I don't think a lot of people liked that," another commentator added.

Another man alleges that Brook "was receiving threats about doing this story."

However, when another shocking murder similar to Brook's rocks the same college town, investigators soon pick up a new lead that points them to a suspect no one expected.