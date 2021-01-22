Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Oxygen's One Deadly Mistake Sneak Peek: Who Killed Indiana College Student Brook Baker?

In this exclusive preview, investigators wonder if a fraternity is involved in the 19-year-old's fatal stabbing. But soon, a new lead will point to an unexpected suspect.

By Brett Malec 22 Jan, 2021 8:31 PMTags
TVExclusivesMurderTrue CrimeNBCU

Who killed Brook Baker?

The 1997 murder of a 19-year-old Vincennes University student is at the center of Oxygen's latest episode of One Deadly Mistake. In the exclusive sneak peek below, officials explore one possible lead after Baker is found stabbed to death in her off-campus apartment in Indiana.

"Investigators decide to work another angle," the narrator explains. "They look into Brook's work as a school reporter and turn up a potentially explosive lead."

According to one woman familiar with the case, Brook was investigating a possible rape that allegedly involved the "highest profile fraternity on campus."

"Brook was working with her on ways to tell her story and I don't think a lot of people liked that," another commentator added.

Another man alleges that Brook "was receiving threats about doing this story."

However, when another shocking murder similar to Brook's rocks the same college town, investigators soon pick up a new lead that points them to a suspect no one expected.

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

Don't miss the new episode of One Deadly Mistake Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. for the surprising conclusion of the Brook Baker murder investigation.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

No, Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Is Not Worth $10 Million

2

Steve Harvey Jokes He Has ''Hatred'' for Lori's BF Michael B. Jordan

3

Watch Nikki Bella Blindside Artem Chigvintsev With Huge News

4

Bernie Sanders Is Unsurprisingly Unfazed By the Buzz Over His Mittens

5

Joe Biden Cuddles Grandson Beau in Must-See Inauguration Day Moment