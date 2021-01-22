The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Reveals How She Spices Things Up With Fiancé Zac Clark

Watch : Tayshia & Zac's Plans for Life After "The Bachelorette"

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams know how to keep the spark alive.

During the Jan. 21 episode of the podcast Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, The Bachelorette alum revealed how the season 16 pair "spice up" their relationship. The topic came up while discussing how couples can sometimes fall into a dull pattern.

"I feel like a lot of people tend to run into a routine," Tayshia told her co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker, "which in turn makes them bored, which then turns into a failed relationship because then you just start getting, like, antsy. You want to go do more things. You just are—I hate this—'I'm unhappy.'"

The Orange County celeb then explained her objection. "I hate that in a relationship. I hate when people are like, 'I'm just not happy. I want more.' So make it more," she said. "Like, figure out what spices up things."

Tayshia noted this doesn't have to be anything "crazy." For instance, she said she and Zac usually end their nights by watching Kingdom but recently decided to switch things up a bit.

"The other day, I was like, 'You know what? I'm not watching it. Like, let's not watch Kingdom. Let's, like, blast some music, order some good food and let's just, like, talk and chill,'" Tayshia recalled. "And we started dancing around the freakin' house. Like, we had some really good conversations. And it's just changing up the routine. That's how you spice it up. I don't know. You think things are boring, but they're not."