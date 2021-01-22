Chrishell Stause Laughs Off Hater's Comment About Justin Hartley Divorce

Watch : How Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Are Moving On

Chrishell Stause doesn't have time for haters.

The Selling Sunset star proved she's not going to let her trolls bring her down by laughing off a comment a critic posted underneath her Instagram photo on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The photo showed the Netflix celeb posing alongside her castmates Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Heather Rae Young. But there seemed to be a new face added to her Oppenheim team. Like so many social media users, Chrishell turned that viral photo of Senator Bernie Sanders at the presidential inauguration into a meme and added him into the group pic. In fact, some followers noticed Chrishell appeared to cover up her co-star Christine Quinn with the Vermont politician.

"Ok I HAD to," she wrote along with a series of laughing emojis. "Welcome to the team Bernie!"

While many of the commenters got a kick out of Chrishell's post, one social media user seemed more focused on her split from Justin Hartley.

"Now I understand why your…ex hubby divorced your ass," the commenter wrote. "You dumb fool."

However, Chrishell didn't play into the negativity. "It's true. I guess I am exposed," she wrote along with laughing and rolling eye emojis. "I was internet memeing too much."