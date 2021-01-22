Bella Hadid Returns to Instagram After Taking Time Away to "Reflect and Learn" About Herself

Bella Hadid is sending a message on mental health.
After a few weeks away from social media, the 24-year-old supermodel returned on Jan. 21 with a note to her fans. "I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment , but with time I will express," Bella wrote to her 37.8 million Instagram followers. "The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked , a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength and my light again."
"I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time," she continued. "Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me , for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It's worth it to get to your full potential."
Alongside her message, Bella shared a series of photos from her time away, including a shot of her riding a horse. Other pictures show Bella's reading material—How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh—among others, as well as snaps of crystals and photos from outdoor activities.
In response to her post, Bella received a number of encouraging comments from friends, fans and family, including her dad, Mohamed Hadid. "I [heart emoji] you Bella," he wrote, "you are a shinning [sic] light in the darkest night."
A few hours after sharing her message, Bella returned to her Instagram post to respond to a comment that read, "Girl just say you did shrooms." Seeing this, Bella wrote back, "I wish it was that easy, lol! I haven't touched any type of that sorta thing. Bless."
As fans may recall, Bella has been very vocal about the importance of mental health over the years. While celebrating her 23rd birthday in 2019, Bella shared a note on Instagram about asking for help in times of need.
"I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems," she began, "the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. if it wasn't for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them...don't feel pressured by things online...if you don't want to get out of bed, don't."
"If you want to cancel plans, cancel them," she added. "Being kind and protective to yourself and your energy is something I've learned to be helpful. When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help... you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone."