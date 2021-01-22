Carrie Underwood Recalls the ''Long, Hard Road'' She Endured Before Son Jacob's Birth

Watch : Carrie Underwood Talks Babies: "I'm a Mom First & Foremost"

It's a special day in Carrie Underwood's household.

The country music superstar and husband Mike Fisher's son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, turns two today, a milestone that means so much to his mama. Carrie, 37, took to Instagram with a previously unseen baby photo of Jacob and a message about the "incredible blessing" of motherhood.

"Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you," she shared. "Today you are two."

The "Cry Pretty" songstress continued, "You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

Prior to his 2019 birth, Carrie opened up about suffering three miscarriages in between welcoming son Isaiah Michael in 2015 and getting pregnant with Jacob. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Carrie explained that despite enduring heartbreak after heartbreak, she struggled with confronting her grief.