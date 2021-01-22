Dale Moss Spotted for the First Time Since Being Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Watch : Bachelorette's Dale Moss Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Dale Moss is keeping on.

Just hours after The Bachelorette star was accused of cheating on Clare Crawley throughout their since-failed engagement, Dale stepped out in New York City—appearing fairly unbothered by the day's developments.

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the 32-year-old makes eye contact with the paparazzi and flashes a smile under his mask. An eyewitness says Dale, who carried a briefcase in one hand and his phone in another, exited an office building alone and got into a nearby car.

For the uninitiated, multiple sources familiar with the situation told E! News that Clare believes Dale was unfaithful during their whirlwind, made-for-reality TV romance. The alleged other woman? Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent based in the Big Apple.

(E! News reached out to Clare, Dale and Eleonora for comment on the matter.)

According to our insiders, Dale and Eleonora have been in communication since at least 2019, and once cameras stopped rolling on The Bachelorette and the couple returned to real life, Clare grew suspicious of their relationship.