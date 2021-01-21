Kelly Dodd Clarifies "Anti-American" Jab at Andy Cohen After RHOC Reunion Fight

Watch : Kelly Dodd Would Love to Join "RHONY" Cast

Kelly Dodd is clarifying a surprising jab she made towards Andy Cohen during part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion last night (Jan. 20).

The heated exchange happened while the Bravo boss and reunion host was grilling Dodd about her past controversial comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you're uneducated, you're putting out misinformation, you're behaving like a moron," Cohen said before Dodd fired back, "I get them too, saying that you're anti-American. That you put your political beliefs out there, that they don't want to watch a political show."

A slightly shocked Cohen replied, "I'm anti-American because I don't like Donald Trump?" and Dodd confirmed, "Yeah."

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dodd says she "didn't mean" to make the tense conversation about Trump, she was just trying to make a point about social media haters.