Everything To Know About Legacies Season 3

Tonight's the night, Legacies fans. Season three is here, and there are some supes who need to be woken up.

When we last saw the Salvatore School (back in March 2020, a cursed month), the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) had made good on his promise to free acolytes Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and Alyssa (Olivia Liang) and bring Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) back from the dead, in exchange for being able to take Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) overflowing black magic for himself. Josie's now back to normal and everything should be well, but it's not.

Landon's still dead for some reason, and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) never woke back up after her trip into Josie's subconscious. Once again, a season of Legacies is starting off without its hero tri-brid, and her absence is certainly felt, though that cliffhanger was not originally designed as the season two finale.

Production had to shut down last spring with several episodes left unfinished, but as showrunner Brett Matthews explained to E! News, the intended finale is still on its way.