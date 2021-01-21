Stassi Schroeder Shares First Photos of Baby Girl Hartford

Watch : Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Married

Stassi Schroeder's husband Beau Clark just gave fans a first glimpse at their 2-week-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

The 40-year-old dad took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 21 after the newborn spit up on his shirt. In a video, he can be seen carrying little Hartford around as he proudly laughs about his "first barf."

"Just a little barf," he adds, smiling while the camera briefly shows a close-up look at his baby girl's face.

The video is the latest in a series of updates Beau has shared about his and Stassi's first weeks of parenthood. Earlier this month, the Girl Dad documented the family's "first brunch," and a few days later, Beau posted a video of Stassi nursing Hartford.

Later on Thursday, Stassi took to Instagram and shared her own images of little Hartford. She wrote, "Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It's her two week birthday and I feel like I'm finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that's ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can't believe I get to keep her. "